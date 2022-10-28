Not Available

Lagot Ka Sa Kuya Ko revolves around the life of two siblings who grew up in different worlds. Alex (Ronnie Ricketts) is a taxi driver who moonlights as an underground street fighter. His sister Sarah (Nadine Samonte) is a US-bred teenager who just got back in the country with their mother (Marita Zobel). Through Boogie (Dinky Doo), an aspiring rapper whom Alex rescued from a brawl with fraternity guys, he met Sarah and her mother without knowing they were the family he has searched long and hard for.