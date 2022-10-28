Not Available

Lagot Ka Sa Kuya Ko

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Lagot Ka Sa Kuya Ko revolves around the life of two siblings who grew up in different worlds. Alex (Ronnie Ricketts) is a taxi driver who moonlights as an underground street fighter. His sister Sarah (Nadine Samonte) is a US-bred teenager who just got back in the country with their mother (Marita Zobel). Through Boogie (Dinky Doo), an aspiring rapper whom Alex rescued from a brawl with fraternity guys, he met Sarah and her mother without knowing they were the family he has searched long and hard for.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images