Not Available

Pracuna rules the Kingdom of Pringgodani, and is so powerful that he demands a goddess from nirvana named Dewi Supraba to be his wife. The gods have no choice but to agree to his request. Supraba then comes down to Pringgodani to trick Pracuna. When Pracuna realizes this, he is furious and threatens to invade nirvana. The gods need to find a new champion and they nominate Gatotkaca, the son of Bima (of the Pandawa clan), whose mother is Arimbi, Pracuna’s daughter.