Farid lives with his mother in the medina. Still a bachelor, he draws a modest income by extorting vendors and small shop-owners by impersonating a policeman. Every day, he dons the uniform, a fake gun and handcuffs, puts on a show, and does the rounds – blissfully unaware that the real police force has him under surveillance, suspecting he might be a member of the criminal underground. Officer Bouchra is sent in, her mission to get close to him and gather information first-hand. Driss Mrini’s uproarious comedy had a successful run at the box office, and showcases the talent of a host of Moroccan film stars..