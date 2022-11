Not Available

It marks the end of the extensive tour based on Laibach's acclaimed album, VOLK, a collection of interpretations of national anthems which includes the national anthem for NSK, the State in time without territory and national boundaries which Laibach have been linked with since its formation in 1992. VOLK DEAD IN TRBOVLJE shows their concert in Trbovlje, Slovenia, the industrial town associated with the birthplace of Laibach in 1980.