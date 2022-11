Not Available

Filmed live in Trbovlje, Slovenia -- the town where they formed in 1980 -- industrial music group Laibach puts on a dynamic show at the tail end of the tour to promote their highly praised album "Volk." With their usual militaristic aesthetics, they perform most of the creative reinterpretations of national anthems included on "Volk." Music videos, animated screen projections from the show and other features are included.