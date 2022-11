Not Available

A short experimental double feature. 'LAIKA!' LAIKA! Envisions the final moments of the first creature sent into space, the Soviet dog, Laika. In dramatic black and white, the helpless animal's terminal moments are orchestrated by Mozart. 'Lonesome Cowboy' Lonesome Cowboy is a single shot improvised monologue performed by Sam Osborne. It follows an alcoholic cowboy arguing with his mirror image, about expectations, habits and the future.