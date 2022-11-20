Not Available

Laila is a happy go-lucky tomboy and works at a VCD shop, owned by Azam. Secretly, both Azam and Laila are in love with each other but both are loathe to be the first to say it. One day, Laila meets Johan, a dashing gentleman who has just had a fight with his very eccentric girlfriend, Mira. Johan happens to see Laila dolled up like a princess. Laila is doing a favour for Kak Bell, and models in her spare time. She is taken aback by this unsolicited attention from this man, and lies about who she really was. Hence, Isabella is born. Then, begins the adventure of Laila Isabella.