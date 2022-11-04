Lain Jalan Ka-Shorga

Not Available

Ms. Leha (Noran Nordin) who was a wealthy widow had just divorced her husband, Azman. He has a son named Amir (Karim Latif) but was taken to Medan, Indonesia by her former husband. The absence of her husband and children were making lonely. Therefore, he asked his servant named Salmah (Oradawan Jamil) to give her daughter up for adoption. Then, coincidentally Salmah husband had just died. As much indebted to the employer, and has worked in the house for so long, Salmah gladly handed her son, Ani (Hamizon). Ms. Leha has also considered Ani as his own child, not as a foster child for having defended him since childhood.