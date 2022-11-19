Laisse un peu d'amour

Not Available

Zaida Ghorab-Volta directed this French drama about 58-year-old Monique (Andree Damant) who lives in a small apartment in the projects on the outskirts of Paris. She retires from assembly-line work with a small textile company, only to learn that her retirement benefits barely match her rent. One of her daughters, Giselle (Aurelia Petit) plans to enter the Drama Conservatory in Paris, while her other daughter Sandra (Lise Payen) is recovering from a suicide attempt. The film explores the relationships between these three. Shown in the Cinemas in France section at the 1998 Cannes Film Festival.