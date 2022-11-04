Not Available

A typical Indian melodrama about misunderstanding and consequent suffering, Lajwanti looks at the misfortunes of a married woman and her daughter. The woman decides to have a friend of the family, an artist, paint her portrait as a gift to her husband. But her husband, in a rush to judgment, deduces that she is having an affair with the man and throws her and their daughter out of the house. As the years go by, the woman and daughter manage to survive and then the husband finally realizes what he has done. His attempts to win back his wife are all the more difficult because his daughter has very much turned against him. As in most Indian films, the action and melodrama are highlighted by multiple song and dance numbers.