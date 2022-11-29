Lajwanti (The Honour Keeper)

Not Available

Based on a folk tale by legendary writer Vijaydan Detha, this love story is set in Rajasthan’s Thar Desert. A group of conservative women on their daily long trek to collect water enjoy their brief parole from scrutiny by doffing their veils reciting songs and talking of hidden desires. But hidebound Lajwanti keeps her veil and as the others mock her, she follows but at a distance. When a strange man crosses their path, Lajwanti is struck by his silent commitment to collecting doves. This encounter starts Lajwanti on a startling journey of self-discovery. Geeta