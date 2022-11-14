Lake Fear 3

Not Available

Remington has escaped the evil cabin, but now the evil continues to follow him wrecking havoc where ever he goes. As Chloe and Revel look for a missing sister that went to the evil cabin in the previous installment. The two meet Vincent, a failing tv show host, to help psychicly contact the missing sister. That's when a gunshot rings out in the night and the three meet Remington. Now they all must battle for their lives against the evil that pursues Remington to once and for all lock the evil away for good.