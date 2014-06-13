2014

Lake Los Angeles

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 13th, 2014

Studio

Not Available

After crossing into the U.S. with no family to speak of, young Cecilia finds herself in the charge of Francisco, a lonely Cuban immigrant long separated from his own family. Francisco operates a way station for border crossers on the outskirts of Lake Los Angeles, a surreal, desiccated lakebed in the California desert. While he copes with the alienation of living alone in a foreign land and the impossibility of realizing the American dream, Cecilia aimlessly wanders the dusty landscape, accompanied only by her fantastical imagination and distant memories of motherly love.

Cast

Corina CalderonAngelica
Roberto 'Sanz' SanchezFrancisco Fumero
Johanna TrujilloCecilia Trujillo
Eloy MéndezAdria
David UryDan Dan
René MenaEduardo

