Lake Need: A Trip to Remember

Johnny Rapid rounds up all his best buds and heads to ‘Lake Need’ for a boy’s trip, but don't let the serene waters fool you, there's nonstop bareback action on deck in this sun-drenched adventure. Critically acclaimed director Edward James captains a houseboat on ‘Lake Need’ filled with a cast of horny studs getting off with their best friends. On their first day on the boat, Jack Bailey corners Johnny Rapid on the top deck and gets his ass stretched until Johnny feeds him his seed. While the rest of the boys are out fishing, Blaine Porter takes Jack Bailey back to his room to get to know him and his hole a little better. Cyrus Stark and Jesse Bolton notice Johnny putting in all the work, so they offer up their holes as a thank you. A naked hike between Jax Thirio and Nic Sahara turns into an open-air cocksucking, ass fucking session for all to see. So, come on! Grab your bags and join the boys on ‘Lake Need’ for a hot trip you’ll never forget!