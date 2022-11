Not Available

A group of friends head off for a secluded getaway and encounter more than they bargained for. "Nothing good happens at this lake, " warns Ol' Mr. McAvoy to a group of unsuspecting campers looking forward to a sex and alcohol fueled romp at a secluded lake. Little do they know the lake's sordid past, horrible atrocities, and the resident of the lake who does not take kindly to visitors.