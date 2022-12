Not Available

A meditative look at a mutable and hypnotic horizon. Grainy Super 8 imagery, optically printed 16mm footage and an atmospheric soundtrack evoke the stillness of mind reached when standing before expansive sky and water. Filmed at Gibraltar Point Centre for the Arts (Toronto), Lake Ontario (in my head) was created as part of the Liaison of Independent Filmmakers of Toronto (LIFT) Film is Dead... Long Live Film! 25th anniversary commissioning project.