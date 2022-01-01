Lake Street Dive; Live At The Lizard Lounge

Not Available

Live at the Lizard Lounge, recorded on April 20th, 2011 has an amazing soundtrack but a rather underwhelming video to accompany it. So you’d be both in the right and the wrong to pick this one up. But we should focus on the positives first. The soundtrack largely culls material from Lake Street Dive, with three choice, intriguing covers thrown into the mix: the old soul and R&B standard “This Magic Moment” (first recorded by the Drifters in 1960, but then covered by unlikely acts such as Lou Reed and the Misfits), George Michael’s “Faith” and Hall and Oates’ “Rich Girl”. While the band’s recorded output leans into folk, soul and jazz territory, Live at the Lizard Lounge is a much more rocking affair, largely focusing on the guitar and trumpet finesse of Mike Olson.