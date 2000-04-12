2000

Lakeboat

  • Comedy

Release Date

April 12th, 2000

Studio

One Vibe Entertainment

Coming-of-age tale set aboard a shipping freighter traveling America's Great Lakes. Dale is an Ivy League college student who briefly joins a world-weary crew. Exposed to a seafaring lifestyle which falls short of his literary visions, Dale instead finds the experience rich in unexpected ways. The men's bravado and comical posturing gives way as their lively story-telling reveals more about their mythologized view of life than about what actually may have happened.

Cast

Charles DurningSkippy
Denis LearyThe Fireman
Robert ForsterJoe Pitko
Andy GarciaGuigliani
Tony MametDale Katzman
George WendtFirst Mate Collins

