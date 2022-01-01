Not Available

Lakshmi Kalyanam (Telugu: లక్ష్మి కళ్యాణం) is an 2007 Telugu movie that is directed by Teja. Kalyan Ram plays the lead roles with Kajal. The film released on 15 February 2007.Ramu (Kalyan Ram) is very fond of his sister-in-law Lakshmi (Kaajal). Ramu is an uneducated guy who works in farms. Lakshmi's father is a wealthy guy and is the president of the village. Their village has feuds with a neighboring village. Giri (Ajay) is from the other village and he wants to marry Lakshmi. But Lakshmi and Ramu are in love. Ramu has to win a race over Giri to marry Lakshmi. The rest of the story is all about the hurdles Ramu faces in order to wed Lakshmi.