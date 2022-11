Not Available

Hannah and Sam are young, have a house, a lovely daughter, Anja, and well paid work. However, their comfortable family routine is thrown into emotional turmoil. When Hannah realizes Sam has an affair with a young female colleague, she packs her suitcase and returns to her mother. She reunites with her ex-flame Leo, from her student years hoping it will help her to move on, but discovers that Leo is a philanderer. Hannah makes a hard choice.