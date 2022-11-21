Lal Americayil

Not Available

Ravi Varma (Prem Nazir), a rich businessman settled in America, pines for his son Babu, lost at the age of 5. His blind wife had also died the day he lost Babu. With the help of his friend Unnithan (Oduvil) & attorney Ravindran (Sathar), he fakes his death & publishes an ad looking for his son. 3 people show up (Cochin Hanifa, Mohanlal & Jagathi) claiming to be Babu. All 3 of them pass all the tests Ravi Varma, Unnithan & Ravindran throw at them, leaving them confused as to who the real Babu is.