Not Available

Lal Baadshah is a 1999 Bollywood film directed by K.C. Bokadia and starring Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role, Raghuvaran, Manisha Koirala, Shilpa Shetty and Amrish Puri. Nirupa Roy also appears in her last film playing Bachchan's foster mother. This was Bachchan's third film since his comeback after a five-year hiatus; it failed at the box office but hit in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.