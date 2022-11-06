Lal Chunariyaa

Not Available

Kundan (RomeshSharma) is the only son of a wealthy father (Gajanan Jagirdar), but Kundan keeps bad company, namely that of Ajit (Dheeraj Kumar), who gets him drunk and also takes him to brothels. Getting habitual of visiting brothels, Kundan gets attracted to Gulabbai (Aruna Irani), and wants to marry her, much to the anger of the brothel madame, Ratnabai (Chand Usmani). Rajesh is another of Kundan's friend, and his father's employee, he is of good and sober habits, but Kundan generally ignores and mocks him. Rajesh meets with Kamini (Zarina Wahab), the only daughter of a very wealthy man, Shankerlal (Pradeep Kumar), and both eventually fall in love. Kamini's stemp-mother wants her to marry Ajit, and Shankerlal does not approve of Rajesh, for he knows that Rajesh's mother is a prostitute. Will Kamini continue to have the same love for Rajesh, despite his parentage? Is Rajesh's mother really a prostitute?