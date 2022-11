Not Available

Oriental fantasy derived from classic Parsee theatre. The heir to the Yemeni throne, Prince Parviz, is falsely imprisoned by his stepmother who claims power. Parviz receives a magic dagger from a mystic sufi fakir to liberate himself and his people. The dagger makes him invisible. He kills the Apeman and the genii, rescues the captive Princess Parizad and, finally, overwhelms the soldiers sent to recapture him. The king learns the truth and repents.