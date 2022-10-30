Lal Shaheber Kuthi

Not Available

Lal Saheber Kuthi Ron, Sid sarita and akki are five friends. They decided to make decided to make a diploma film for college. Theme of the film is Ghost. Before starting of the shooting, they decided to visit the location. So, they went at sid’s uncle’s village. Various Strange old woman.Lal Saheber Kuthi Then Started Happening. They met with a strange old woman. Then started the worst things. One by one, they fell on the eye of strange thing. Who is that old man?? Lal Saheber Kuthi Will they be able to leave that place safely??