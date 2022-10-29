Lala-oopsies A Sew Magical Tale

Not Available

From the creators of Lalaoopsy comes a "Sew Magical Tale"! Now, for the very first time, journey beyond the rolling green hills of Lalaoopsy Land to a magical place never seen before where you'll meet the Lala-Oopsies! On islands that float on strawberry milk rivers, surrounded by tall mushroom trees, live the whimsical Lala-Oopsies princess ballerinas, fairies and mermaids. Join them as they embark on a fantastical journey to save their precious homes when the strawberry milk, which powers Lala-Oopsies Land, suddenly stops flowing.