Not Available

Teenager Anna falls in love with and gives her womanhood to the middle-aged womanizer Eric who promises her marriage. Upon her brother's insistence to meet the man, she realizes then that Eric is married and eventually commits suicide. Outraged, Martin (brother), who is a sex-change surgeon, abducted and performed an operation on Eric. Shameful of his inadequacy, Eric evades his wife's sexual needs and sexual attractions to other women.