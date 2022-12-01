l'alfabeto delle cose piccole

Not Available

The film is uncommonly poetic and refined. The pictures come from a book by Federica Pagnucco and Linda Wolfsgruber, realized with printed characters in wood and lead. An old printing tecnique, well blended with wood-printed shapes, which gives a special aura of magic to the book, and subsequently to its animated version, thanks to the participation of Thomas Renoldner and the evocative soundtrack by Peter Rosmanith. It is a precious film owing to the rare suspension of the atmosphere and time, actually fixed and focusing on small things, habits, interstices, in the end, worlds...