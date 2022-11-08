L\'altra faccia del peccato

Not Available

The documentary shows in succession a ritual of male initiation in an African tribe, a lesson in sexual education in an European country; a travelling through the rooms of a museum of erotism in Germany, the window shopping of prostitutes in Amsterdams red district, a public bath for both sexes in an unhinibited Scandinavian country, the headquarters of an association that is against keeping ones virginity, a marriage ceremony of two homosexuals, and the effects of drugs on addict people.