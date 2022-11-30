L'ALTRA LUNA

Not Available

Luna is a modern and laid-back girl who lives in Sarajevo and is getting married to her longtime boyfriend Haris. Martina is a young homosexual on the run from Italy and her monotonous life. Finding herself in a moment of personal crisis, she arrives in Sarajevo in search of herself. The meeting with Martina will represent a crucial turning point for Luna: he falls in love with the girl and begins a secret relationship with her, all without the knowledge of her boyfriend who is convinced that Luna will soon become his wife.