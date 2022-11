Not Available

Third feature by Mexican-Swiss filmmaker Pablo Sigg who has been working since 2010 on a two-part fiction project, Lamaland, in Nueva Germania, Paraguay. It stars aging brothers Friedrich and Max Josef Schweikhart, direct descendants of the Utopian community imagined by Richard Wagner and established at the end of the 19th century by Nietzsche's sister Elisabeth. Due to her 'South American stubbornness', her brother called her, not without sarcasm, 'Llama'.