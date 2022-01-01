Lamb of God The Making of Sacrament

Not Available

Sacrament is the fifth studio album by American groove metal band Lamb of God. Released on August 22, 2006, Sacrament debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 charts with first-week sales of 63,000. The album was the top-selling heavy metal album of 2006 and received the Album of the Year award from Revolver magazine. The deluxe edition of the album includes a bonus DVD with two videos for the track "Redneck" and a 90-minute making of the album itself, along with an Easter egg video segment entitled "Go Karts". The DVD was produced by High Roller Studios and directed by Doug Spangenberg, the same director from Lamb of God's Killadelphia DVD.