Lamb Of God: Walk With Me in Hell

Not Available

Walk with Me in Hell is a 2008 live DVD by American metal band Lamb of God. On May 1st, 2008, Lamb of God stated via Myspace that their new live DVD, Walk with Me in Hell, would be released on July 1, 2008. The DVD is two discs long and has nearly five hours of footage. It contains the feature documentary Walk with Me in Hell and multiple live performance extras from across the globe on the Sacrament World Tour as well as the additional full-length feature “Making of Sacrament” plus Lamb of God’s entire performance at the Download Festival 2007, where they performed in front of over 72,000 fans. Extras include deleted scenes, live performance videos for various tour stops, the official music video for “Redneck,” and a “Making of ‘Redneck’” documentary.