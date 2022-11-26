Not Available

Lena Platonos, a major figure in the Greek music scene who has proven to be ahead of her time in terms of her groundbreaking work in electronica, is now receiving a surge of international attention, thanks to album re-issues and remixes. Both established and up-and-coming artist cite her as a key influence for her experimentations in sound, her eerie lyrics and her unique, uncompromising approach to creating music and art. With the help of collaborators, friends and international musicians of the electronic music scene such as Alexis Taylor of Hot Chip and the Red Axes, the film goes back to the time her revolutionary records were made.