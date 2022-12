Not Available

In a metaphor-laden look at Wall street, mobs of bulls compete with bears, worrying over stock tickers and fighting over bags of coins. Lambs come in and get fleeced by wolves.Things look bleak for investor Krazy, until he follows the often heard depression era advice to spend his money rather than keep it locked up, and his eagle-backed coins start reproducing, and before you know it, there's tons of money and Krazy gets a parade for his efforts.