The Robot Food "Lame" snowboarding DVD is filmed entirely in southern Idaho, with footage of freestyle snowboarding like you've never seen before. Starring David Benedek, Louie Fountain, Scotty Wittlake, Jussi Oksanen, Jaakko Seppala, Christop Weber, Scotty Arnold, Willie Li-Luomo, Bobby Meeks, Chris Engelsman, Josh Dirksen, and Travis Parker.