Not Available

Lame-o’s

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Ego Media

    Lame-o’s is set just before the Millennium, in 1999, and is the story of three school friends who are among the most unpopular girls in their class. The friends are determined to radically change the situation. The three friends at the centre of the story are Sarmīte, Sveta and Katrīna, who are studying in the last class of the secondary school. The upcoming Millennium and their approaching graduation make them undertake various measures to become appreciated and liked, which eventually challenge their friendship.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images