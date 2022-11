Not Available

Jorge is a DJ at a Lisbon nightclub. But the club owner, Queirós, who is also involved in diamond traffic, is obsessive over a woman, Cláudia, who betrayed him before. When she unexpectedly returns to Portugal and to the club, Jorge immediately understands Queirós's obsession over her. For her, Jorge also gets involved in diamond traffic and is slowly dragged into a world of passion, violence and betrayal.