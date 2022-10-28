Not Available

Lampedusa in Winter

  • Documentary

The Italian “refugee island” of Lampedusa is in the firm grip of winters tristesse. Tourists have left, the remaining refugees fight to be taken to the mainland. As a fire destroys the worn down ferry, that connects the island to Italy, the mayor Giusi Nicolini and the local fishermen struggle for a new ship. The tiny community at the edge of Europe is engaged in a desperate struggle for solidarity with those who many consider the cause of the ongoing crisis: the African boat people.

Cast

Domenico Maravento
Paola LaRosa
Annalisa D'Ancona
Giacomo Sferlazzo
Guiseppe Billeci
Gildo Damanti

