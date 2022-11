Not Available

Inspired by the American paper “Gay Sunshine”, in April of 1978 appeared in Brazil – during the dictatorship – the newspaper “O Lampião”, depicting the point of view of homosexuals on various issues, including sexuality. A group of journalists and writers from Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo joined the project, fueling a publication that paved the way for the press at the time, addressing controversial issues at the period, such as racism, abortion, drugs and prostitution.