There is usually only one full moon every month, but occasionally there are two - and that second full moon is called the "Blue Moon". It is said that when a person sees a blue moon and makes a wish, he will be granted a second chance in things. This film is about two young men and a woman who are granted not only a second, but 120 chances. This is because the film is structured in such a way that its five reels of footage can be projected in random sequences every time it is screened and the story will still make sense - the number of possible combinations adds up to 120 times; each time there is a different story, different rhythm and different atmosphere.