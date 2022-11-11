Lancaster Bombers

Not Available

There is something delightfully nostalgic about the Lancaster Bomber that aircraft experts and enthusiasts alike will always appreciate. Reliable, versatile and readily available, the Avro Lancaster's arrival in 1942 made way for a new calibre of the four-engined bomber that would become Bomber Command's primary weapon during the Second World War. Participating in some of the most daring and famous missions of the day, the Lancaster marked a momentous period in British aviation history, and has maintained an iconic status ever since. Using original wartime footage and recent colour film of one of the few operational Lancaster's remaining in the world, this programme relays a full and fascinating account of the Lancaster's story, which will prove both informative and highly dramatic.