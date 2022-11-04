Lancaster, Pa., High School

Not Available

School is over for the day. A stationary camera is trained on the door of the high school at the top of a few stairs. A man and small boy emerge, followed by wave after wave of boys, each in jacket and tie, most wearing caps. A few are arm in arm. At least 150 boys and young men appear. Then about 120 women and girls appear, parting to go in either direction down the sidewalk in front of the school. All are in long skirts and wear big hats; most wear blouses and jackets or coats. Some are adults; most seem older than the boys who've left just ahead of them. The last person to leave is a gentleman.