"Land in Sight (Terra à Vista) is an experimental short film shot on Super 8mm film in Brazil, in the states of Bahia, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. The film begins with an image of Monte Pascoal, the first spotted land by the Portuguese, moment when the colonization process was initiated and consequently, the extermination of the indigenous people. The film documents everyday moments that juxtapose with scenes of resistance from different indigenous communities during a protest in São Paulo."