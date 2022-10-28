Land of Alaska Nellie

Not Available

In this travelogue, we view the Inside Passage to Alaska, the longest protected waterway in the world. Traveling north, we enter the small town of Seward, gateway to the interior. One of the burgeoning industries is the raising of silver fox and mink. There are many road houses scattered throughout Alaska, but one of the most famous is twenty-three miles outside of Seward on Lake Kenai belonging to Nellie Lawing, better known as Alaska Nellie, who has a long and storied history in Alaska.