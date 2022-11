Not Available

The bear — a powerful and horrendous wild beast, a symbol of strength and might — now is under threat himself. Danger comes from poachers, who hunt for bear fur and bile, which is believed to heal. Danger comes from illegal hunting centers, enslaving baby animals for dog training. Yet a human becomes stronger not through a struggle or hunt — but… love. And care — for a bear. ‘’Land of Bears’’ is a film about the country, where love between a man and bear is mutual.