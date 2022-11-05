Not Available

Land of Fear

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Arab Society for Advertising & Cultural Production

Yahya police officer, is ideal for higher grades. Entrusted by the General Administration of intelligence to become corrupt in the world, the lower "A World Trade Narcotic Drugs" and that as he was told to serve the nation in the task of alien called the land of fear, but then discovers that Zbat intelligence who put in the task of them resigned and some of them died to become Yahya already drug dealer, but the heart and chasing Zabt Blfl from the police because it is a drug dealer.

Cast

Ezzat Abou Aouf Omar Asyoty
Zeina

