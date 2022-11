Not Available

When Min-soo's birthday comes, he visits Hui-ja’s house with a feeling of uneasiness. Gladly welcomed by her family, he stares fixedly at the prepared memorial table in the living room. The table was for her son, Jin-woo, who died 8 years ago saving Min-soo's life when he tried to kill himself. Hui-ja greets Min-soo with warmth thinking about her dead son, but he regards everything as a discomfort and a pain. Is it possible to keep each Min-soo and Hui-ja's happiness?