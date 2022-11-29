Land of Honey

Not Available

Patricia, AKA ‘Honey’, finds herself out of her depth on her first night dancing at an Australian strip club. Struggling to fit in and follow the rules of this strange new world, Patricia finds herself repeatedly failing to make friends or fortune and is fast losing her confidence that she is cut out for it. After a series of humiliating rejections, Patricia reluctantly agrees to dance for a man she finds repulsive and who has spent the night making her uncomfortable. During this dance, a twist of fate forces her to make a choice - escape the strip club world as Patricia, or thrive in it as Honey.