When a gang of outlaws led by Faro Wilson (Charles King) starts swiping payrolls and terrorizing the residents of a small Western town, courageous Range Busters Crash (Ray Corrigan), Denny (Dennis Moore) and Alibi (Max Terhune) gallop onto the scene to set things straight. This classic Western is one of 24 Range Busters films released by Monogram Pictures in the early 1940s and marks Corrigan's return to the series after a short hiatus.